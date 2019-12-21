No conflict between judiciary, army: Sh Rashid

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that the judiciary and army were two pillars of the country and there was no conflict between them.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here, he said the elements who wanted to weaken Prime Minister Imran Khan besides creating confrontation between the institutions would fail in their designs.

Sh Rashid said Para 66 of the verdict against Pervaiz Musharraf was unconstitutional. He said the army considered that democracy was important for betterment of the country, however, the issues of unemployment and inflation were present and hoped that these would be controlled in 2020.

To a question, the minister said he considered Pervaiz Musharraf as a loyal citizen of the country as he served the country for 40 years so he could never be called a traitor.

He said cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were serious ones while PML-N leaders and workers involved in corruption would face the music besides the PPP leaders.

He congratulated Chief Justice-designate Gulzar Ahmed and hoped that circumstances would improve after his assuming the charge as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He assured that the country would make progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Prime Minister had taken decision in in the interest of the country on the issue of Saudi Arab and Kualalumpur.

