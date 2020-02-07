No conflict exists among govt and allies: Riaz Fatyana

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana said on Friday there is no conflict among government and its allied parties but political opponents kept spreading rumors against the government for political gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana said on Friday there is no conflict among government and its allied parties but political opponents kept spreading rumors against the government for political gains.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the government negotiated with allied parties for legislation and it had strong support of the allies, all national institutions were heading in one direction to bring prosperity in the country.

"I have no information regarding any black sheep in PML-Q who are misleading the masses, Chaudhery Shujaat would be able to give a solid answer as he is a senior and seasoned politician," he mentioned.

The government was always determined to get innocent Kashmiris freedom and it had taken the issue to every international forum which was never seen in the past, he remarked.