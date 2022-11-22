No conflict with security institution over army chief appointment: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said there was no conflict with security institution over army chief appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said there was no conflict with security institution over army chief appointment.

Talking to a private television channel, he said procedure for selection of army chief would be completed in next two days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said would have consultation with coalition partners.

He hoped that security institution would also have discussion on this matter.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan's agitation policy with the government on national issues, he said Imran Khan has changed his mind and avoided to create trouble on security matters. The topic for the selection of army chief should leave on politicians and the government, he opined.

In reply to a question about conflict with security institution, he said the government has zero conflict on this important matter.