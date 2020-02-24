UrduPoint.com
No Confrontation Between Government, Judiciary: Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

No confrontation between government, judiciary: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said there was no rift and confrontation between the government and judiciary on legal matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for restoration of independence of judiciary and implemented its verdicts in larger interest of the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had attacked on the Supreme Court (SC) during its regime in the past. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) government believed in independent judiciary, rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and freedom of speech, he added.

The spokesman said PTI government was endeavoring to bring improvement and streamline the system to yield desirous results.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister was committed to eradicate the Mafia and to recover the looted national exchequer from them.

