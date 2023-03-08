No consensus reached between KP Governor, ECP on KP Assembly election date

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :No consensus on the election date for Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly has been reached during a high-level meeting between Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held between KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and a three-member team of ECP comprising its Secretary, Joint Secondary and Director General Law here at Governor House. However, no consensus on the election date was reached between them.

Meanwhile, ECP in a press release said that full powers were given to the ECP's team for a consultation. The ECP team told the KP Governor during the briefing that he was bound to give a date for the KP Assembly election in the light of law and constitution so that election could be held in 90 days or in minimum time.

The governor, while responding about the election date, said that he would hold a final consultative meeting with the Commission at ECP Islamabad next week.

The secretary of ECP made it clear to the governor that he just came here in connection with the KP Assembly election date.

As for other matters related to preparations for elections, arrangements and security situations were concerned, the Commission was in contact with the caretaker provincial government and Federal law enforcement agencies and a meeting would soon be held with them for the finalization of all these matters.