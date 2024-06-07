No Construction To Be Allowed Without Approval: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:39 PM
A District Planning and Design Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez on Friday
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A District Planning and Design Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez on Friday.
In the meeting, 68 different commercial buildings, including 4 housing societies, were approved, and 72 cases of map approval were reviewed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qandeel Fatima, Chief Officer District Council Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Municipal Officers Mahmood Ali, DO Industries Imaduddin Jatoi, Assistant Director Environment Aamir Rahmani, Mian Sajjad Ali, and others were present.
During the meeting, DC said that without the approval of the map in the District Planning and Design Committee, the construction of any business building or the commencement of commercial activities is unacceptable, and heavy fines should be imposed on the violators.
The cases should be dealt with as soon as possible; those who have completed the rules and regulations should not be made to wait, he further added.
In the meeting, a briefing was given by the planning wings about the cases of housing societies and other commercial
activities across the district.
APP/ihd/378
Recent Stories
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali
Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters
RPO holds open court
Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Por ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detractors; ensure projects' timely ..
Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so families can survive: ILO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction21 seconds ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM23 seconds ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO24 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit26 seconds ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership27 seconds ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters10 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court10 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Portugal29 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detractors; ensure projects' timely completion34 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers loot Rs4.1 Million in daylight raids in Hassanabdal34 minutes ago