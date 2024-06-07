Open Menu

No Construction To Be Allowed Without Approval: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:39 PM

A District Planning and Design Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez on Friday

In the meeting, 68 different commercial buildings, including 4 housing societies, were approved, and 72 cases of map approval were reviewed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qandeel Fatima, Chief Officer District Council Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, Municipal Officers Mahmood Ali, DO Industries Imaduddin Jatoi, Assistant Director Environment Aamir Rahmani, Mian Sajjad Ali, and others were present.

During the meeting, DC said that without the approval of the map in the District Planning and Design Committee, the construction of any business building or the commencement of commercial activities is unacceptable, and heavy fines should be imposed on the violators.

The cases should be dealt with as soon as possible; those who have completed the rules and regulations should not be made to wait, he further added.

In the meeting, a briefing was given by the planning wings about the cases of housing societies and other commercial

activities across the district.

