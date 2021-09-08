UrduPoint.com

No Consumer Filed Complaints Of Over-billing: NEPRA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

No consumer filed complaints of over-billing: NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has observed some media reports regarding complaints of over-billing in terms of raising bills beyond approved billing period by various power distribution companies (DISCOs).

"NEPRA Authority wants to clarify that till today no consumer has filed such complaint before NEPRA's Consumer Affair Division.

The Authority encourages consumers and other stakeholders to please report any such complaint to our Consumer Affair Division if they have any evidence in this regard so that the Authority may take stringent action as per applicable rules/regulations," said a clarification issued by the authority here Wednesday.

NEPRA Consumer Affair Division can be approached though its regional offices or at NEPRA Tower Attaturk Avenue (East), Sector G-5/1, Islamabad, Pakistan+92 51 2013200 +92 51 2600021 cad@nepra.org.pk

Related Topics

Islamabad Nepra May Media

Recent Stories

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

78,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls a ..

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million emergency calls at 10 seconds/call rate

31 minutes ago
 Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

Squads for Cricket Associations T20 Cup announced

47 minutes ago
 UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

1 hour ago
 Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agr ..

Pearl Petroleum signs US$250 million financing agreement for expansion project i ..

1 hour ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.