No consumer filed complaints of over-billing: NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has observed some media reports regarding complaints of over-billing in terms of raising bills beyond approved billing period by various power distribution companies (DISCOs).

"NEPRA Authority wants to clarify that till today no consumer has filed such complaint before NEPRA's Consumer Affair Division.

The Authority encourages consumers and other stakeholders to please report any such complaint to our Consumer Affair Division if they have any evidence in this regard so that the Authority may take stringent action as per applicable rules/regulations," said a clarification issued by the authority here Wednesday.

NEPRA Consumer Affair Division can be approached though its regional offices or at NEPRA Tower Attaturk Avenue (East), Sector G-5/1, Islamabad, Pakistan+92 51 2013200 +92 51 2600021 cad@nepra.org.pk