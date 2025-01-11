- Home
- No contact from government or opposition for convening negotiation committees' meeting: Ayaz Sadiq
No Contact From Government Or Opposition For Convening Negotiation Committees' Meeting: Ayaz Sadiq
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Saturday that neither the government nor the opposition has contacted him to convene a meeting of the negotiation committees.
In a statement, he said, “There has been no communication from either side to schedule a meeting, but I am ready to convene a session with one- or two-day notice whenever both parties agree.”
Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee’s demand to meet the party’s founder, the Speaker clarified, “It is the government’s responsibility to facilitate such a meeting.
This matter does not fall under my jurisdiction.”
He further said that the government and its allies should decide whether the meeting is feasible or not.
He said that during a telephonic conversation with PTI leader Asad Qaiser on January 4, he informed him that the demand for a meeting with the PTI founder had been conveyed to the government."
He advised PTI leaders to directly approach Rana Sanaullah or other senior representatives of the government.
