No content in educational curriculum against minorities: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday said, there is no content in the curriculum against minorities.

Talking to visiting delegates of Ulema-Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought, he said the rights given to minorities by the Constitution of Pakistan and Islamic law cannot be disputed.

Minority students have choice in curriculum to read the Islamic history and Islamic teachings in the curriculum, said Ashrafi adding that there is no content in the educational curriculum against the minorities and their respective sanctity.

No one will be allowed to usurp the rights of minorities in the country, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He said that recommendations as put forward by the one-member minority commission have also been opposed by the National Minorities Commission.

He further said that sentiments of Pakistanis on the prevailing situation of Coronavirus pandemic in India are in line with Islamic teachings.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, every effort is being made to provide protection, facilities to the minorities in the country, he added.

He announced that 'Supreme Council' comprising 40-Members Interfaith Harmony Council is being constituted.

He said that some institutions and individuals are making baseless propaganda regarding minorities in the country adding that instances relating forced conversion and misuse of blasphemy law is being restrained in the country.

Among visiting delegates of different religious schools of thought include Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi,Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Qari Shams-ul-Haq, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Allama Zubair Abid, Pastor Aminul Khokhar, Nayyar Mushtaq and others were also present.