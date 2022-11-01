UrduPoint.com

No Cop From KP To Participate In PTI's Long March: Notification

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

No cop from KP to participate in PTI's long march: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday issued a directive that no police personnel or official will participate in PTI's long march.

The notification issued in this regard stated that the Federal government has issued clear instructions that no government employee will join the long march.

In light of these instructions, the notification said that no cop from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate in the long march of PTI.

It said except for official duty no police official will enter the Punjab province adding that none of the KP cops will be allowed to cross his area of jurisdiction and police will only be limited to performing their duties.

