No Corona case reported in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

No Corona patient was reported while the District Health Authority collected around 222 samples in the district during the last 24 hours.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :No Corona patient was reported while the District Health Authority collected around 222 samples in the district during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the health authority here Thursday, Corona's positivity rate had been recorded at zero per cent for the last two days in Rawalpindi.

The report said six confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 222 samples were collected, and luckily all tested negative.

The report added that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.