No Corona case reported in the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :No Corona patient was reported while the District Health Authority collected around 373 samples in the district during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the health authority here Wednesday, Corona's positivity rate had been recorded at zero per cent in Rawalpindi.

The report said that one confirmed patient was quarantined at home, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 373 samples were collected, and luckily all tested negative. The report added that 46,422 people had been discharged after getting treatment out of 47,765 cases tested positive so far, while 1,777 had lost their battle for life since the pandemic in the district.