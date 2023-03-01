UrduPoint.com

No Corona Case Reported In The Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:01 PM

No Corona case reported in the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :No Corona patient was reported while the District Health Authority collected around 373 samples in the district during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the health authority here Wednesday, Corona's positivity rate had been recorded at zero per cent in Rawalpindi.

The report said that one confirmed patient was quarantined at home, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 373 samples were collected, and luckily all tested negative. The report added that 46,422 people had been discharged after getting treatment out of 47,765 cases tested positive so far, while 1,777 had lost their battle for life since the pandemic in the district.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations ..

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International S ..

7 minutes ago
 RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai ..

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show parti ..

22 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour ..

Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

22 minutes ago
 SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

52 minutes ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

52 minutes ago
 HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.