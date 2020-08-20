UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Corona Death Reported In Punjab In Last 24 Hrs

Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

No corona death reported in Punjab in last 24 hrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 95,800 after registration of 58 new cases.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, so far the total number of deaths recorded in the province was 2186.

The P&SHD confirmed that 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in district Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 6 in Rawalpindi, in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala, 1 in Gujrat, 4 in Multan, 4 in Faisalabad, 2 in Jhang, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh,7 in Rajanpur and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 848,779 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 90,210 confirmed coronavirus patients recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department has appealed to the masses to adopt health SOPs for their protection includingusing faces masks and washing hands frequently. People must call 1033 immediately if symptoms of coronavirus appear, the health care department urged.

