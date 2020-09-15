No corona emergency funds given to LRH, majority of protective kits donated by NGOs: PA told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Tamiur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday informed the provincial assembly that Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) was not given funds for corona emergency while majority of protective kits and necessary equipments were being donated by NGOs and private organizations to deal with pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Tamiur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday informed the provincial assembly that Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) was not given funds for corona emergency while majority of protective kits and necessary equipments were being donated by NGOs and private organizations to deal with pandemic.

He was responding to the query of ANP legislator Khusdil Khan who inquired about the funds provided to LRH under corona emergency.

The minister informed the House that no corona emergency funds were released to LRH but the hospital procured equipment and protective stuff gear by NGOs, private organizations and the government. He said that as major hospital of the province LRH was often criticized by opposition as it is center of our reforms.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota of PML-N said that Medical Resonance Imaging machine of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad has become dysfunctional from last fifteen months and working of institution was affected since the introduction of Medical Teaching Institute Act. He also demanded action against doctors for their negligence in treatment of patients who lost eyesight.

The health minister said that there was always room for improvement and Abbottabad was priority of government relating to provision of health services. He assured action after completion of inquiry report and said that government would soon announce assistance package for affected patients.

During question hour, Samar Bilour diverted the attention of the House towards dilapidated condition of the house of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. She said that owner of the house wants to use the property for commercial purpose while buildings situated in the vicinity area are also facing danger due to derelict condition of the house.

Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan said that house of Raj Kapoor was part of provincial heritage and its demolition was stopped due to complications associated with private ownership. He said the matter would be taken up in cabinet for necessary action.

During question hour, he informed the House that each and every resident of the province would be provided Sehat Insaf Card and the ambit of healthcare facility would be extended to whole province by December.