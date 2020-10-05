UrduPoint.com
No Corona Patient Death In Province In Last 24 Hours: CM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no corona patient died during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 129 new cases have been reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no corona patient died during the last 24 hours in Punjab while 129 new cases have been reported.

In a statement on Monday, the CM stated that the number of active patients is 1,689 while 96,012 have recovered.

As many as 9,325 were tested during the last 24 hours, while 2,240 died of corona in Punjab, he added. The CM also appealed to citizens to follow corona-related standard opertaing procedures (SOPs) to avoid any further spread of the virus.

