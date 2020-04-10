No corona patient in dist Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that the test reports of all six under-treatment corona affected patients at District headquarters hospital (DHQ) came negative.

He said that there was no corona affected patient in district Lodhran now.

He further informed that the treatment of two corona patients admitted at DHQ hospital has been completed and their reports also came negative and they would be discharged soon.

He said that four patients who were came from Quarantine centre Multan had admitted at Lodhran hospital and their report also came negative now and they would be discharged soon.

He said that all the patients affected from corona virus recuperated in district Lodhran.