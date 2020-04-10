UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Corona Patient In Dist Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

No corona patient in dist Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that the test reports of all six under-treatment corona affected patients at District headquarters hospital (DHQ) came negative.

He said that there was no corona affected patient in district Lodhran now.

He further informed that the treatment of two corona patients admitted at DHQ hospital has been completed and their reports also came negative and they would be discharged soon.

He said that four patients who were came from Quarantine centre Multan had admitted at Lodhran hospital and their report also came negative now and they would be discharged soon.

He said that all the patients affected from corona virus recuperated in district Lodhran.

Related Topics

Multan Lodhran All From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

10 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

36 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

39 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.