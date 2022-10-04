No corona positive case reports in Balochistan

No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients reached to 36,002 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients reached to 36,002 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,654,000 people were screened for the virus till today.

As many as 35,614 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.