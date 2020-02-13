No corona virus in country: doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :There is no coronavirus in the country and people should not be afraid of any rumour.

This was stated by YDA leader Dr. Salman Haseeb while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said only protective measures were the only solution to avoid any untoward situation regarding coronavirus.

However, he said that safety mask should be used to protect themselves in case of any suspected situation.

He urged the government to provide safety kits to all teaching hospitals so that the safety of the doctors and other paramedical staff could be ensured.