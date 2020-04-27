No coronavirus case in Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas districts reported

Two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas were free from coronavirus so far while only one case of the deadly virus has been reported in Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan and Tank besides two in Torghar districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas were free from coronavirus so far while only one case of the deadly virus has been reported in Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan and Tank besides two in Torghar districts.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP that maximum 600 cases of coronavirus were reported from Peshawar, 175 in Swat, 132 in Mardan, 49 in Charsadda, 47 in Nowshera, 96 in Buner, 74 in Dir Bala, 67 in Malakand, 66 in Mansehra and 58 in Kohat districts.

Till April 27, 13,249 coronavirus cases were reported from the country including 1864 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides 278 deaths from across the country.

The official said a total of 17 deaths from coronavirus were reported from the country including nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours including five in Peshawar. A total of 98 patients died so far of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The people were requested to maintain social distancing and avoid visits to crowded places imperative to combat coronavirus pandemic.