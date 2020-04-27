UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Coronavirus Case In Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas Districts Reported

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

No coronavirus case in Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas districts reported

Two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas were free from coronavirus so far while only one case of the deadly virus has been reported in Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan and Tank besides two in Torghar districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas were free from coronavirus so far while only one case of the deadly virus has been reported in Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan and Tank besides two in Torghar districts.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP that maximum 600 cases of coronavirus were reported from Peshawar, 175 in Swat, 132 in Mardan, 49 in Charsadda, 47 in Nowshera, 96 in Buner, 74 in Dir Bala, 67 in Malakand, 66 in Mansehra and 58 in Kohat districts.

Till April 27, 13,249 coronavirus cases were reported from the country including 1864 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides 278 deaths from across the country.

The official said a total of 17 deaths from coronavirus were reported from the country including nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours including five in Peshawar. A total of 98 patients died so far of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The people were requested to maintain social distancing and avoid visits to crowded places imperative to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Died Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Tank Buner April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grandfather kills granddaughter in Sargodha

21 seconds ago

UK PM makes first public appearance after virus ab ..

13 seconds ago

British GP will not take place in front of fans: S ..

15 seconds ago

2105 cases registered against lockdown violators i ..

16 seconds ago

Stock markets boosted by hopes virus worst has pas ..

23 seconds ago

Back to school in China as lockdowns start to ease ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.