No corrupt element part of current government: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the masses have full confidence in the prime minister's leadership that he would not do anything for personal gains.

In a tweet, he said whether it was a transparency survey or some other survey, after a long time, the the people have the trust that no corrupt element was part of the present government.

He said 89 per cent of people support the government measures on coronavirus and this was a great achievement.