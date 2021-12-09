UrduPoint.com

No Corrupt Element Part Of Current Government: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

No corrupt element part of current government: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the masses have full confidence in the prime minister's leadership that he would not do anything for personal gains.

In a tweet, he said whether it was a transparency survey or some other survey, after a long time, the the people have the trust that no corrupt element was part of the present government.

He said 89 per cent of people support the government measures on coronavirus and this was a great achievement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.21 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.21 million

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Government announces Saturday and Sunday ..

Fujairah Government announces Saturday and Sunday as official weekend with Frida ..

31 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in loca ..

Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in local government

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.