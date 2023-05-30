UrduPoint.com

No Corrupt Element To Be Tolerated In Population Welfare: Advisor KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Sayyed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday said no corrupt element would be tolerated in Population Welfare Department

Chairing a meeting of the departmental affairs here, the advisor also issued directives for initiating disciplinary action against those employees of Population Welfare who remained absent from their duties.

The meeting was also attended by DG Population Welfare Ayesha and officers of the department. The DG Population Welfare gave a detailed briefing to the advisor on administrative affairs.

Bukhari directed the authorities of Population Welfare to pay constant visits to the welfare centers across the province and besides ensuring the presence of the staff to review official affairs there. He said no corrupt official or officer should be allowed to work in the department.

He also directed for not allowing additional charge to the officers of the Population Welfare Department and ordered the abolishment of all such additional appointments of the officers.

