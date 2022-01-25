UrduPoint.com

No Corruption Case Surfaced During PTI Govt: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that no corruption case had come to light during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government so far.

Responding to the press conference of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari, the minister, in a statement, said a new corruption scandal used to crop up every day during the governments of Pakisatn Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The PML-N, he said, was misinterpreting the report of Transparency International, as no financial corruption was pointed out in it.

Farrukh Habib said,"If Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was such an upright person, he should have said something about the corruption of Rs 16 billion committed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif." He said it was the PML-N which used to get fake surveys and reports prepared while in power.

It was a proven fact that even today, the party had no agenda or issue for politics, as it was others for its own political gains.

The minister asked the PML-N leadership to explain as to who was the actual owner of Rs 4 billion poured in the account of Masroor Anwar, a peon of Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan was termed a corrupt country because of the wrongdoings of Nawaz Sharif and Shebhaz Sharif.

Taking jibe at the PPP, Farrukh said what the party, which had been in government for the last 13 years, had done to provide relief to the people of the province, who were in fact left at the mercy of tanker mafia and profiteers.

If the provincial government could not clean the drains, then what else it would do for the people of Sindh, he added.

Bilawal, he said, during a visit to the Katchi Abadi today shed crocodile tears.

Farrukh Habib said that it was unfortunate that the recruitment of citizens of Karachi was almost non-existent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had gifted the Green Line bus service to the people of Karachi after failure of the Sindh government to provide any reasonable transport system in the province, he added.

