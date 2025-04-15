(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Ramzan Butt said on Tuesday that LESCO's new vision is to eliminate corruption.

Talking to media here, he termed the menace of electricity theft as theft of the public, that must be discouraged.

He vowed, "LESCO company is like our mother, we have to work for its betterment. I am committed to eliminate corruption and take to task those employees who facilitate the power theft after taking bribe."

To a question, the CEO said that recovery of company's outstanding dues from dead defaulter is very much underway, however, it's mechanism needs to be improved.

Ramzan Butt said that all resources are mobilized for ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers.

To another question, he confirmed that the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system is running smoothly at LESCO, while new connections and faulty meters are being issued immediately through the ERP.

He mentioned that there was a lot of opposition to the ERP system but the system was implemented.

"I am grateful to the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Energy, and LESCO board of Directors for their support in the action against electricity theft. I am also grateful to the Army Chief, Rangers and Punjab Police who provided full support," he said.