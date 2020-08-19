UrduPoint.com
No Corruption Scandal Of PTI Ministers Surfaced: Augustine

Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that no corruption scandal of ministers or any other personality in the government had surfaced during the last two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He expressed these views during in a meeting with representatives of PTI's led by Minister Consolidation of Holdings Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari to discuss political matters and other issues here at new minister block's office.

He said that problems of 70 years couldn't be resolved in two years, however, "We will fulfill our promise of uprooting the menace of corruption and resolve all other public issues".

Augustine said that despite difficult circumstances, the PTI government gave relief package worth of billions to tackle coronavirus.

On the occasion, provincial minister Sumsam Bukhari congratulated the PTI workers on completion of successful two years and said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took measures which had no precedence for the elimination of corruption and ensuring transparent accountability.

He said that all international institutions praised Pakistan's economic development and reforms in various sectors and investors from across the world were turning to Pakistan, which showed their confidence in the policies of the PTI government.

All the participants showed fully confidence on the leadership of PrimeMinister Imran Khan and pledged to perform fully proactive role in theprogress of the country.

