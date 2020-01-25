Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said no mega scandal of corruption or money laundering surfaced during the ongoing tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said no mega scandal of corruption or money laundering surfaced during the ongoing tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PTI government was determined to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country and it would not defend any corrupt element, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government would not make any compromise on accountability process against plunderers as it had won the general election 2018 on slogan of accountability across the board.

He said during the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Transparency International had revealed its index report that corruption was decreased in Pakistan but Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the premiership on mega corruption scandal of Panama papers. It was raising questions on the authentication and credibility of Transparency International, he claimed.

He further said not a single PTI leader's name was mentioned in Transparency International report for corruption in the country.

/778