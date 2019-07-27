UrduPoint.com
No Corruption To Be Tolerated: Hmayun Sarfaraz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:21 PM

No corruption to be tolerated: Hmayun Sarfaraz

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Hmayun Sarfraz said no corrupt officer would be tolerated rather strict action would be taken against such person

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Hmayun Sarfraz said no corrupt officer would be tolerated rather strict action would be taken against such person.

Talking to media persons about corruption report published in local press at Chakwal Press Club here Saturday, Hamayn Sarfraz said if anyone had evidence against any government functionary, he should directly approach to the Chief Minister Complaint Cell in this regard.

