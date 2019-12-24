UrduPoint.com
No Country Can Achieve Progress Without Accountability: Syed Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said no country can achieve progress and development without accountability process against plunderers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said no country can achieve progress and development without accountability process against plunderers.

The corruption cases against convict persons should be reached to its conclusion to acquire main objectives of accountability, which should be carried out across the board and without discrimination, he said while talking to ptv.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never compromise on accountability and no corrupt could get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from 'honest and righteous' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He alleged the previous governments had not conducted accountability against looters effectively and urged the Opposition parties to come forward for making reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Regarding the appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Syed Fakhar Imam expressed the hope that consensus with the Opposition parties would be evolved in next meeting on Monday.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan has strategic importance in the region and the world was looking toward it. China was all weather friend of Pakistan and also played key role in organizing the meeting of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir, he added.

