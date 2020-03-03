UrduPoint.com
No Country Can Progress Without Empowering Women: Begum Governor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:56 PM

No country can progress without empowering women: Begum Governor

Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that no country can progress without empowering and prospering the women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that no country can progress without empowering and prospering the women.

She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women Day and later talking to media men here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Tuesday.

She said that Federal and Punjab governments were taking effective steps for their employment, adding that compromise on injustice and violence against women was out of question.

She said that any society in the world can never progress where women's rights were denied. She said "we all have to make a pledge that together we will strive for women's rights as well as make it sure that we will raise our voice where there is any violence against women, besides ensuring provision of due rights to every woman.

This will definitely strengthen and prosper Pakistan."On this occasion, members Punjab Assembly Ayesha Chaudhry and Azma Kardar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf federal and Punjab governments would fulfill all the promises including related to women. Rights and protection to women would not be compromised they added. PTI government was supportive to every woman and they would not be left alone.

Punjab Assembly members Saadia Sohail, Shahwana Rasheed, and a large number of women were present.

