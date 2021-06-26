UrduPoint.com
No Country To Be Allowed For Using Its Soil Against Pakistan: Dr Moeed

Sat 26th June 2021

Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for terrorism and subversive activities against it

Pakistan was playing an important role in maintaining and retaining peace in the entire region, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The adviser said the prevailing situation of Afghanistan was perturbed for the whole region as it was facing worst kind of plight internally.

A failure to achieve peace in Afghanistan was the most immediate challenge facing by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he added.

The adviser said Pakistan always wanted for negotiating political settlement that was Afghan led and owned based which only way forward to achieve this desired outcome. Pakistan was supporting a stable, peaceful, sovereign and united Afghanistan which was imperative for itself and neighbours.

Dr Moeed Yusuf reiterated that Pakistan could not allow Afghan soil to be used against it.

