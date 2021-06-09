No country to be given air bases: Dr. Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the government has told on the floor of Parliament that no country will be given air bases.

In a tweet reacting to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's statement, he said "this time Prime Minister is Imran Khan, not your father Nawaz Sharif, who hides all the stolen wealth in the western countries", adding that he was also under their protection. "Wherever you have taken refuge, you belong to them," he added.