UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No COVID-19 Case Found In Port Qasim Industrial Zone: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

No COVID-19 case found in Port Qasim industrial zone: Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Port Qasim Authority Spokesman on Sunday denied the news about presence of COVID-19 amongst the employees of M/s.Hascol company.

The Spokesman said that Hascol Company is not the Terminal or part of Port Qasim Authority, it is Oil storage area in industrial zone of Port Qasim Authority, however, the matter has been discussed with Manager (Health and Safety) Hascol, company Raja M Afzal.

Raja said that all 70 employees of Hascol company are fine with no symptoms of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Company Oil Fine Sunday All Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

10 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

11 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.