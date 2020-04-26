No COVID-19 case found in Port Qasim industrial zone: Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Port Qasim Authority Spokesman on Sunday denied the news about presence of COVID-19 amongst the employees of M/s.Hascol company.

The Spokesman said that Hascol Company is not the Terminal or part of Port Qasim Authority, it is Oil storage area in industrial zone of Port Qasim Authority, however, the matter has been discussed with Manager (Health and Safety) Hascol, company Raja M Afzal.

Raja said that all 70 employees of Hascol company are fine with no symptoms of COVID-19.