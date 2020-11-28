No COVID-19 negative report required for MDCAT exam: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday clarified that there is no need of having COVID-19 report to appear in the MDCAT examination to be held throughout the country on November 29 (Sunday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday clarified that there is no need of having COVID-19 report to appear in the MDCAT examination to be held throughout the country on November 29 (Sunday).

The commission contradicted the false information thread on social media speculating that students appearing for the National MDCAT need to present a negative COVID-19 test to sit for the examination.

According to an official of PMC, this information is false and baseless and added that only students who had tested positive for COVID-19 were required to submit their results to be eligible for special MDCAT examination taking place on December 13.

He said that the commission had decided to hold 'special MDCAT exam' for only COVID-19 positive students. Any student who had tested COVID-19 positive during period of November 15, 2020 to November 29, 2020 will be permitted to sit in the special MDCAT exam.

He added only COVID-19 positive applicants will be required to provide their COVID-19 test result to PMC by uploading it at nts.

org.pk/PMC. On this they will be immediately deferred to the special MDCAT exam.

He said that the link for uploading the test result will remain operational by November 29, 2020. The special MDCAT exam will be conducted on the same structure and standard as the MDCAT exam being conducted on November 29, 2020, he added.

He said that the students will use the same roll number however, they will be required to print fresh roll number slips designating the special centers for the special MDCAT exam. NTS will be notifying the deferred applicants via SMS for downloading the slip.

Meanwhile, all National MDCAT candidates have been asked to download their roll numbers slip from https://eseds.nts.org.pk/PMC/RollNoSlip/Search.phpThose who are having trouble accessing the page have been asked to clear their browser cookies and cache, followed by reloading the page. If they still unable to download updated roll number slip, they can come to their designated test centre with old roll number slip.