UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Covid-19 Patient In District Nagir, GB; DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

No Covid-19 patient in district Nagir, GB; DC

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, (DC) district Nagir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Shah Rukh Chema said the district has no active coronavirus patient.

Talking to media he said all 93 patients have recovered in Nagar district, adding, one paramedical staff lost his life due to virus.

According to DC, initially the district was considered as most dangerous area in GB due to increasing cases by local transmission but all patients of Covid-19 were recovered.

People appreciated the efforts of health department GB, doctors, paramedical staff and district administration in their united and determent efforts against Covid-19.

Manager Nagri, a local resident of district Nagir while talking to APP said they were much worried about the health of their near and dear once because of Covid-19, but now satisfied as the whole district declared free from Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM for out-of-box solutions to meet economic chall ..

17 minutes ago

A briefing entitled “International cooperation o ..

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

10 hours ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.