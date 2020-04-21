No COVID-19 tested after April 14, in Miawali, DC Says

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said that collectively corona tests of 310 people were done of which 20 tested positive so far in Miamwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said that collectively corona tests of 310 people were done of which 20 tested positive so far in Miamwali district.

Out of the 20 positive corona patients 5 sent back homes after follow up negative tests whereas no COVID-19 tested after April 14.

Briefing in a meeting by Station Commander Sargodha Nazir Hussain, Brigadier Ahsan, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, ADCR Arjumand Zia, Lt. Muhammad Idrees and others at DC office on Tuesday the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that 13 positive patients belonged to Tehsil Esa Khel, 6 of Mainwali and one from Tehsil Piplan.

Deputy Commissioner said that out of 159 Quarantined people belong to Tableeghi Jamat the result of 144 people were sent back homes after was follow up negative tests whereas other 15 tests are being sent to laboratory.

The deputy Commissioner has also briefed about the daily services, mobile filter clinics, PPE Kits stock, violation of section 144, action against the violators of Infections control orders, Mianwali Local Relief Fund and others.

The Army Officers have appreciated the steps taken by district administration and expressed satisfaction over the exemplary transparent distribution of financial amounts and Food Hampers among that deserving and daily wagers affected due to lockdown and corona virus.

Briefing about the wheat purchase drive the district food controller Muhammad Rafique has told the meeting that the process of delivering gunny bags to the farmers has been started adding that for getting wheat purchase target and preventing the transportation to KPK from the district 7 check posts have been set up in the district.