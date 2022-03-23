UrduPoint.com

No COVID Death Reported In 24 Hours: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said for the first time in two years, no COVID related death was reported in the country during last 24 hours.

In his tweet, Asad Umar who is also Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said, "Alhamdulillah, no COVID related deaths reported in the country in last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened".

More Stories From Pakistan

