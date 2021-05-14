UrduPoint.com
No COVID Death Reported On 2nd Day Of Eid

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district has witnessed no-loss-of-life against the deadly coronavirus disease while only 16 corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district.

District Health Coordinator Dr Jawad Zahid told APP Friday, that 6 confirmed cases were reported from Rawal Town,5 from Potohar town,4 from Rawalpindi Cantt and one from Taxila on the second day of Eid raising the tally of infected cases to 25,139 in the district so far.

He said that data showed a sharp decline in the cases due to timely measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus during the Eid holidays.

Dr Jawad said that 23,221 infected cases were reported from Rawalpindi and 1918 from other districts while 23,185 patients were discharged after recovery.

"Presently 125 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,51 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,6 in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health officer informed.

He urged the people to cooperate with the administration, wear face masks, keep social distancing, avoid gatherings and "Stay Home, Stay Safe"./395

