No Covid- Positive Case Reported In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 10:59 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :No new case of coronavirus positive was reported in Balochistan, while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,512 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1528 643 people were screened for the virus.

As many as 35,128 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

