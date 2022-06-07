No COVID-positive case reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :No new case of covid-positive was reported in Balochistan,while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,503 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell of Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1510,378 people were tested for the virus.

As many as 35,122 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus all across the province.