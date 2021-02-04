No Covid vaccine for under 18s, pregnant women: Dr Nausheen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday said Sinopharm China based vaccine would not be administered to people under 18 years of age, pregnant women and those with allergies.

Talking to a private news channel, she said if the vaccines prove to be safe and effective, children under the age of 18 could get their shots in the second half of next year, adding, "we are targeting to vaccinate approximately 70% of the population of Pakistan by the end of 2021.

She said China based Sinopharm vaccine would not be allowed to people aged 70 and over but AstraZeneca vaccine which would reach Pakistan soon would be suitable for elderly people.

She said a second phase of vaccine would start from next month and registration through 1166 online platform would be open to all citizens and residents.

She said China has gifted Pakistan 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine which will inoculate 0.25 million people, adding, GAVI has committed to providing AstraZeneca, and possibly Pfizer, vaccine for 45 million Pakistanis which would hopefully to reach Pakistan till end of this month.

Chinese vaccine Cansino is in its final stages of testing and Pakistan has booked doses to vaccinate 20 million citizens. These three sources together will cover 65.25 million of the targeted 70 million Pakistanis that require to be vaccinated, she added.

She said government is working day and night to make sure everyone who is 70 and over, our health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable are offered the vaccine by the middle of February.

Replying a question, she said during the Covid-19 vaccination drive the vaccine will be free of charge at government platforms who will be registered with the government and health workers, elderly people will be the first to be offered the voluntary inoculation.

She also said that there is dire need to aware general people that they should come forward and vaccinate themselves as Covid-19 vaccinations are currently considered one of the best and most effective methods to prevent the spread of the virus.

She said Pakistan will also embark a drive to promote vaccination as part of a national health campaign.