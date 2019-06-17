No criminal, drug case pending in six districts of country: DG Model Courts

Director General Model Courts Sohail Nasir on Monday said that for the first time in history of the country no criminal and drug case was pending in six districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Model Courts Sohail Nasir on Monday said that for the first time in history of the country no criminal and drug case was pending in six districts of the country.

He expressed these views while briefing the media persons at the Federal Judicial academy.

Sohail Nasir said that all cases of murder and drugs would be disposed of in 10 districts till end of July, while in the eight districts the cases of murder and drug were in a single unit.

He said that model courts were formally approved by the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

He said that Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa gave the idea of model courts in 2017 and implemented it after taking oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan in January 2019 and 116 Model Courts were established in the country.