UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Criminal, Drug Case Pending In Six Districts Of Country: DG Model Courts

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

No criminal, drug case pending in six districts of country: DG Model Courts

Director General Model Courts Sohail Nasir on Monday said that for the first time in history of the country no criminal and drug case was pending in six districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Model Courts Sohail Nasir on Monday said that for the first time in history of the country no criminal and drug case was pending in six districts of the country.

He expressed these views while briefing the media persons at the Federal Judicial academy.

Sohail Nasir said that all cases of murder and drugs would be disposed of in 10 districts till end of July, while in the eight districts the cases of murder and drug were in a single unit.

He said that model courts were formally approved by the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

He said that Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa gave the idea of model courts in 2017 and implemented it after taking oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan in January 2019 and 116 Model Courts were established in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Drugs Nasir January July Criminals 2017 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

3 men kill brother over property dispute in Faisal ..

19 seconds ago

Model Courts disposed of 5647 cases

21 seconds ago

CPO issues show-cause notices to two SHOs

23 seconds ago

Rescued bear cub goes missing in southwest France

24 seconds ago

US Considering Extra Sanctions to Prevent Venezuel ..

4 minutes ago

Novak Holding Talks in Iran With Oil Minister Zang ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.