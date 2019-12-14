UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“No Criminality In  £190 Million Deal,” Govt Defends Property Tycoon Malik Riaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:53 PM

“No criminality in  £190 million deal,” Govt defends Property Tycoon Malik Riaz

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability rebuffs controversy involving Malik Riaz—the property tycoon of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) The Federal government has come forward to rebuff the controversy involving Property tycoon Malik Riaz’s deals with the UK’s authorities, saying that ““No criminality was committed in it, as it was solely a civil matter and not a criminal case,”

Addressing a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar said Malik Riaz and his family did not commit any “criminality” by entering into deal with the UK’s authorities.

Shahzad Akbar said that UK’s National Crime Agency had frozen nine bank accounts of Malik Riaz and his family and handed over the money to Pakistan. However, he evaded most questions by journalists regarding the 190 million Pounds recovery from the real estate tycoon by the NCA. He tried to cover the inside story. He said Malik Riaz matter was solely a civil matter. Akbar said that worth of the property was 15m pounds when it was sold by Hussain Nawaz, son of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif but Hussain had overvalued the property at the time of its sale to Malik Riaz.

“The property has so far not been sold under NCA’s decision,” he explained.

In quick reaction to the mud being thrown at him regarding settlement of worth £190 million with UK’s National Crime agency, country’s top property tycoon Malik Riaz said that he sold legal and declared property in the UK to pay amount to the SC against Bahria Town Karachi.

In a tweet, Malik Riaz termed the allegations about his wealth, property and acceptance of settlement offer as “mud” and said that the facts about his settlement with NCA were being twisted.

In another tweet, he said that NCA had said in its press release that the matter was a civil matter and did not involve any guilt or offense. He said he was a proud Pakistani and would remain till his last breathe. He also chanted slogan of Pakistan Zindabad.

Earlier, National Crime Agency of the UK agreed to a settlement worth £190 million with Malik Riaz, the top property tycoon, National Crime Agency revealed here on Tuesday. Through its official twitter account, National crime Agency said: “The NCA has agreed a £190 million settlement with a family that owns large property developments in Pakistan and elsewhere after a frozen funds investigation,”.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Malik Riaz Bank Hussain Nawaz Sale United Kingdom Money Criminals Family From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Govt taking all possible steps to rid country of p ..

9 minutes ago

North Korea conducts another 'crucial test' at Soh ..

10 minutes ago

US Representative Khalilzad Welcomes Pakistan's Ef ..

20 minutes ago

UAE commits US$5 million to UN Emergency Response ..

25 minutes ago

Hearings on Assange's Extradition to US Will Be He ..

17 minutes ago

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.