No Cross-border Infiltration As Movement Against Indian State-terrosim In IIOJK 'indigenous': FO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:26 PM

No cross-border infiltration as movement against Indian state-terrosim in IIOJK 'indigenous': FO

Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected Indian allegations of cross-border infiltration, saying the movement against illegal occupation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was indigenous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected Indian allegations of cross-border infiltration, saying the movement against illegal occupation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was indigenous.

"The movement against the Indian occupation and its state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK is indigenous and is likely to continue till India decides to act in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, mandating a free and impartial plebiscite in the occupied territory," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Janjua said in a statement.

The FO spokesperson issued the statement in response to media queries regarding the comments made by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hoover Institution on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said peace and security in the region was threatened on account of India's brutalization of Kashmiri people.

He mentioned India's refusal to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and its pledges to the international community and the Kashmiris.

"India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August, 2019 in IIOJK are against international law and manifestly anti-peace," he said.

The spokesperson said since 1947, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute continued to be the core outstanding issue between Pakistan and India, awaiting settlement as per international legitimacy.

"Rather than regurgitating insinuations against Pakistan, India will be well advised to create (an) enabling environment for a meaningful and result-oriented engagement for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as any other issues," the FO spokesperson concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

