No curbs on freedom of expression, says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday reiterated that the government was not creating any hurdle in the freedom of expression as it fully believed in independence of media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday reiterated that the government was not creating any hurdle in the freedom of expression as it fully believed in independence of media.

The opposition parties were making false propaganda that the government was imposing curbs on freedom of expression which was totally incorrect and misleading, Dr Firdous told the media outside the Parliament House.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a high-powered committee, comprising representatives of media bodies, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and other stakeholders to resolve issues pertaining to journalists.

The special assistant said the government was playing its due role to bridge the gap between media workers and the media houses' owners.

/More