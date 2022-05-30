UrduPoint.com

No Cut In HEC's Budgetary Allocation For FY 2022-23 : PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

No cut in HEC's budgetary allocation for FY 2022-23 : PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that his government would make no reduction in the budget of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Planning and Finance to follow the instructions while preparing the next Federal budget. The decision has been taken to avoid closure of several university programmes and to ensure smooth continuity of international higher education agreements.

The prime minister also directed to reinvigorate the HEC on the manner it was functioning during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said the cuts in the budget of HEC during around four-year tenure of the previous government had put a negative impact on higher education, that needed to be reversed.PM Sharif stressed focusing on revival of educational projects in universities across the country. He also emphasized increasing the number of higher education programmes and making them meet the international standards. The prime minister urged significant increase in the resources of HEC and provision of necessary facilities to the faculty and students.

