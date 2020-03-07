UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Damage To Crops By Locust In Province; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:32 PM

No damage to crops by locust in province; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan that no damage to crops by locust anywhere in the province been reported yet and situation at the moment was in full control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan that no damage to crops by locust anywhere in the province been reported yet and situation at the moment was in full control.

Emergency has been declared in seven high risk districts of the province and overall 55 teams have been deployed for round the clock surveillance and control of locust in these areas.

As many as 24 different camps have also been established in the high risk areas, maximum possible number of human resource and logistics deployed.

This was revealed in a briefing given by the provincial government to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the steps taken so far for the effective surveillance and control of locust in the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with his team attended the briefing through video conferencing. It was informed that the provincial government has put in place its Locust Surveillance and Control strategy well in time, approved an emergency fund of Rs 50 million and has launched a mass scale awareness campaign for educating the local farmers.

It was further informed that seven districts including D.I Khan, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Tank, Orakzai and Kurram have been declared as high risk areas and a total area of 8843 hector was constantly being kept under surveillance.

"So far 114 spray operations have been conducted in the affected areas"; the forum was briefed and added that the Agriculture Department has developed an android based application to facilitate and educate the local population to control the spread of locust.

It was also informed that the provincial government was working in close coordination with the relevant Federal entities and other bordering provinces to effectively control the locust outbreak.

Related Topics

Imran Khan North Waziristan South Waziristan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Lakki Marwat Tank Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Shipyarmook Visitsgolcuk, Turkey

3 minutes ago

Russia Warns NATO Against Defender Europe-2020 Dri ..

40 seconds ago

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja holds ..

42 seconds ago

Senior Member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guar ..

43 seconds ago

Four more Violence against Women centres (VAWC) to ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Ra ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.