No damage to crops by locust in province; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday informed the Prime Minister Imran Khan that no damage to crops by locust anywhere in the province been reported yet and situation at the moment was in full control.

Emergency has been declared in seven high risk districts of the province and overall 55 teams have been deployed for round the clock surveillance and control of locust in these areas.

As many as 24 different camps have also been established in the high risk areas, maximum possible number of human resource and logistics deployed.

This was revealed in a briefing given by the provincial government to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the steps taken so far for the effective surveillance and control of locust in the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with his team attended the briefing through video conferencing. It was informed that the provincial government has put in place its Locust Surveillance and Control strategy well in time, approved an emergency fund of Rs 50 million and has launched a mass scale awareness campaign for educating the local farmers.

It was further informed that seven districts including D.I Khan, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Tank, Orakzai and Kurram have been declared as high risk areas and a total area of 8843 hector was constantly being kept under surveillance.

"So far 114 spray operations have been conducted in the affected areas"; the forum was briefed and added that the Agriculture Department has developed an android based application to facilitate and educate the local population to control the spread of locust.

It was also informed that the provincial government was working in close coordination with the relevant Federal entities and other bordering provinces to effectively control the locust outbreak.