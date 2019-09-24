No damage to Mangla dam, power house: WAPDA

Spokesman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Tuesday said that as per initial assessment, the Mangla dam and its powerhouse were safe and no damage was reported due to earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokesman Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) on Tuesday said that as per initial assessment, the Mangla dam and its powerhouse were safe and no damage was reported due to earthquake

The spokesman said data of dam and power houses equipment was being collected after detailed assessment and survey.

As per precautionary measures, turbines of Mangla power houses were shutdown as lake water turned muddy due to the earthquake.

The turbines would be restarted once the lake water cleared, the spokesman said.