No Damage To Mangla Dam, Power House: WAPDA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:23 PM
Spokesman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Tuesday said that as per initial assessment, the Mangla dam and its powerhouse were safe and no damage was reported due to earthquake
The spokesman said data of dam and power houses equipment was being collected after detailed assessment and survey.
He said the turbines of power house have been restarted resulting resuming 700 MW electricity to the national grid system.
As per precautionary measures, turbines of Mangla power houses were shutdown as lake water turned muddy due to the earthquake.
The turbines would be restarted once the lake water cleared, the spokesman said.