UrduPoint.com

No Damaged Ke Pole Or Broken Wire At Unfortunate Incidents In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 03:28 PM

No Damaged Ke Pole Or Broken Wire At Unfortunate Incidents In Karachi

Utility is Working to Ensure Power Supply to its Customers Remains Available And Safe.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022) Spokesperson, K-Electric while expressing sympathies over the unfortunate incidents across Karachi, categorically stated there was no utility infrastructure involved in these regretful accidents. KE teams immediately reached the vicinity upon receiving a complaint and secured the area as per safety protocols. No broken wires or damage to KE infrastructure was observed.

Initial investigations into an incident reported on social media about a motorcyclist in Dhoraji, confirmed by eye-witness accounts and representatives of the locality revealed that the mishap occurred due to a streetlight pole situated on a green belt. The installation, operation, repair, and maintenance of streetlight poles is outside of KE’s domain.

Similar investigation of another unfortunate incident reported in the Dawood Chali area of Landhi involving a minor girl showed that all KE infrastructure in the area was safe and compliant with standard safety protocols.

In addition to complete grounding of KE’s poles, Aerial Bundled Cabling has also been installed in the area. No traces of broken wires nor current leakages were detected in KE’s poles at the site of the incident.

Usage of water motors inside homes during rains also led to at least 3 reported accidents in Korangi 100 quarters area as well as Azam Basti.

Urging caution, Spokesperson KE stated “Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences are with the affected families during this difficult time. Safety is a core priority for K-Electric and we request our valued customers to keep a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure at all times and especially during the rains. Emergency electricity complaints may be routed to our call center 118 which tackles such matters on a priority basis against a prescribed protocol. We request that citizens use this service judiciously.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Water Social Media Korangi Landhi SITE May All From KE Rains

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

21 minutes ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.