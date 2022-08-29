No danger of flood as river Sutlej being monitored:Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the water situation in the river Sutlej is being monitored and all safety measures are taken to deal with any emergency situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the water situation in the river Sutlej is being monitored and all safety measures are taken to deal with any emergency situation.

He was presiding over a meeting of the officers of the Irrigation Department to review the water situation in the river Sutlej at Head Islam.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Majid Bin Ahmad, Chief Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Khalid Bashir Gujar, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Mehboob Rabbani, Executive Engineer Irfan Ahmed Bhatti, Resident Engineer Azhar Waseem, SDO Irrigation Head islam Head Works Muhammad Arshad, and Sub Engineer Naeem Ashraf were present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that the concerned Assistant Commissioners constantly visit the places near the river Sutlej and keep the people ready to face any possible situation.

Livestock Department, Rescue 1122, Health Department, and other related departments should also be activated and stocks of all other medicines including cattle disease and snake bite vaccine should also be kept ready.