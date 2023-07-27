Open Menu

No Danger Of Flood In Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

Chief Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Zone Khalid Bashir Thursday said that there was no chance of floods in Bahawalpur District and regular monitoring of levees and flood areas is going on

He said that the water levels are in normal positions at the heads.

He said that there is a capacity of 330,000 cusecs of water at Head islam Hasilpur.

At present, 37984 cusecs of water were received in Head Islam Hasilpur while 37984 cusecs of water were being released. He further informed that there is a capacity of 865,000 cusecs of water in Head Punjand.

Currently, 92629 cusecs of water were received while 85529 cusecs of water were being released.

